Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

DECK opened at $303.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.35. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $289.23 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

