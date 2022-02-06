Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Shares of ABBV opened at $140.65 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

