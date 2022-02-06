Strategic Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

NYSE:A opened at $141.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.