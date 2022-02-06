Strategic Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ossiam grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 422.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $526.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.20.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

