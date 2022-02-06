Strategic Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455,000. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 1.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $94.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

