Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.1% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,491.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,550.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,517.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

