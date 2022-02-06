Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 16,348 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.