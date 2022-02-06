Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 21,304 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Celanese by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.27. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $126.31 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.