Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,596 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $346.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.60 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.22 and its 200-day moving average is $377.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

