Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,679 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $326.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $252.00 and a one year high of $359.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.89 and a 200 day moving average of $334.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

