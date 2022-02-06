Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 28,938 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

NYSE C opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.