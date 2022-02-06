Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 38,604 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 301.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for about 1.6% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Snap-on worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 15.9% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Snap-on by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $213.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $183.10 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.00 and its 200-day moving average is $216.45.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

