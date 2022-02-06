Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 6,798 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of TXN opened at $171.42 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

