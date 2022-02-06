Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 75,221 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,221 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.99 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

