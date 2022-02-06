Strategic Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $186.70 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $156.64 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.31 and its 200 day moving average is $198.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

