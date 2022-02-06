Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 27,287 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,287 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Albertsons Companies worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,750,000 after purchasing an additional 545,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 244,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

