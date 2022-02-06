Strategic Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 222.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.54.

HSY stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $206.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

