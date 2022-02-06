Streamr Market Capitalization Tops $66.98 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $66.98 million and approximately $32.98 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00110370 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

