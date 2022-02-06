StrongHands (SHND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $291,956.38 and approximately $12.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,564,608,705 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

