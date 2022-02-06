Summit Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,969 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for approximately 2.9% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Huntsman worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Huntsman by 354.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HUN stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
