Sun (New) (SUN) Market Cap Tops $179.14 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a market cap of $179.14 million and $88.69 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00051967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

