SUN (SUN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00050878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.62 or 0.07153790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,565.25 or 0.99727214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006634 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

