Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report sales of $182.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $218.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $37.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 387.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $515.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $553.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $854.41 million, with estimates ranging from $712.11 million to $977.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after purchasing an additional 483,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after purchasing an additional 166,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 548,458 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.