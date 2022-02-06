Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.49 million and $349,753.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.08 or 0.07231714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00071619 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,640,492 coins and its circulating supply is 343,133,403 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

