SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches Market Cap of $4.40 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002437 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $4.40 million and $106,729.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.66 or 0.07177464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.09 or 0.99752931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00052661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006576 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,583 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

