sUSD Achieves Market Cap of $98.08 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. sUSD has a total market cap of $98.08 million and $5.67 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002349 BTC on major exchanges.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 97,420,434 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

