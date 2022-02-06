SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $4.73 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $602.28 million and $147.90 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00011240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00109951 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 239,999,685 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

