suterusu (SUTER) Market Cap Reaches $13.11 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. suterusu has a market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $77,238.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, suterusu has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00109963 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

