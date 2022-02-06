SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Shares Bought by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 61.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVFB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 1,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,890. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

