Swap (XWP) Price Reaches $0.0171

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $252,386.94 and $180.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00051106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.58 or 0.07171202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,514.11 or 0.99647967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,775,961 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

