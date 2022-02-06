Swerve Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Swerve has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $622,532.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,296,489 coins and its circulating supply is 16,103,042 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

