Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,990,490 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Synaptics worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $210.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.30.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

In other Synaptics news, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $2,408,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

