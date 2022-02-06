Syscoin (SYS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.79 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $514.39 million and $15.79 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00297321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011352 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,917,514 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.