Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,118,950.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,591 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $232.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

