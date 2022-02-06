Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,372,000.

Shares of Home Plate Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Home Plate Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.91.

