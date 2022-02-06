Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 374,710 Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 374,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Proterra as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Proterra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.71. 1,316,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $26.24.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

