Taconic Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000.

DNAD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 145,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,698. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

