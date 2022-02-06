Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys 19,150 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises 0.7% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RHP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

RHP traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.76. 339,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,983. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.19. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

