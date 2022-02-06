Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys 25,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.4% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 20.9% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,420,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,586,264. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.