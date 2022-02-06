Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys 75,100 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.95% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 19,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,072. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

