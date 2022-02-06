Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys 97,000 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 485.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Biogen worth $33,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.53. 1,265,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.81.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

