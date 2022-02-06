Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.07% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.

