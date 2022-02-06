Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 375,000 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,488,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,317,863. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

