Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 750,000 Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARGUU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,893,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,629,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,062,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,058,000.

Shares of Argus Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. Argus Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

