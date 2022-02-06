Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $4.64 Million Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 561.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.30. 559,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,048. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

