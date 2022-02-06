Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,068 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 4.44% of NightDragon Acquisition worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,038,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,640,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,760,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,808,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,406,000.

NASDAQ:NDAC remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Friday. 32,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,282. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

