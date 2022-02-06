Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increases Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bristow Group comprises 0.9% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.94% of Bristow Group worth $26,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 787,498 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 121,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,583. The stock has a market cap of $847.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $39.72.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

