Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increases Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 146.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,320 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.72% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LCAP. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 8,851.2% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,459,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,446 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at $6,955,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 392.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 400,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 319,504 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 139.8% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 104.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,373 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LCAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,136. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

