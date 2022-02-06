Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increases Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. PG&E comprises 0.5% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of PG&E worth $15,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Price Michael F purchased a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,724,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,964,465. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

