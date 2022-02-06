Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $2.91 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth approximately $10,280,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth approximately $21,825,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ THCP remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,060. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

